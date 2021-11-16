HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $10.40. HG shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 950 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.47.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

