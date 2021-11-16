Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

