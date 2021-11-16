Hilliard C. Terry III Sells 60,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPST opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion and a PE ratio of 292.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

