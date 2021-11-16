Hilliard C. Terry III Sells 60,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of UPST opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion and a PE ratio of 292.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
