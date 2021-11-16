Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 79.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 217,610 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 266,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 15,400.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 143,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

HIMX stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

