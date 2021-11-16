Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,785 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Fossil Group worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 548.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.