Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of LEGOU opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Legato Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.