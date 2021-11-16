Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

