Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.02 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 217.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.