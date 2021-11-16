Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,500 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

