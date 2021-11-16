Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

