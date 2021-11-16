Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,969.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,837.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,640.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

