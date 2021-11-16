Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,253 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,253 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

