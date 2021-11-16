Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.77. 200,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,082. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.