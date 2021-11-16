HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells $56,053.14 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HTBI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,567. The firm has a market cap of $512.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

