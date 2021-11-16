Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

