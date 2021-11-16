Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.