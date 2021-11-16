Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Sells $65,827.40 in Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 251.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $5,383,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

