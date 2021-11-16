HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

