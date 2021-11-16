HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

HSBC stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

