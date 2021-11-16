HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $75,311.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

