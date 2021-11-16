Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.21

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.21 and last traded at $211.10, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

