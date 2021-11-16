Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Think Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

