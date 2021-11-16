Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0816 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Hush has a market capitalization of $850,892.51 and $23.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00280314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00140758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

