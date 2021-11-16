Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

HUT opened at $14.63 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

