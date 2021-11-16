Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of HYFM opened at $43.39 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

