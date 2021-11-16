IBM Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 2,076 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.