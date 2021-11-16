Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. 924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 177,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

