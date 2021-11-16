Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 6.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. 112,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,143,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $879.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

