IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,630,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

NYSE:ACN opened at $368.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.35. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $372.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

