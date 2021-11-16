IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

