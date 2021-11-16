IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6,591.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,789 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

