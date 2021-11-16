IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

