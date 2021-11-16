IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.