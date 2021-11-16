IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 80,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

