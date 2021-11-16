iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Insider Richard J. Bressler Acquires 22,615 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 202.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

