Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $242.33 and last traded at $242.30, with a volume of 8536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.02.

Specifically, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,017.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

