Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Immersion were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 25.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

