Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,126. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMPL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

