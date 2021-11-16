Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Declares GBX 48.48 Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.63) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,576.25 ($20.59) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,564.02. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.