Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGGF opened at 2.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.66. Imperium Group Global has a 52-week low of 0.95 and a 52-week high of 3.25.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

