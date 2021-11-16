IMS Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.