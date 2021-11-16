IMS Capital Management Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $253.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

