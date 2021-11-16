IMS Capital Management Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $93.15 and a 1-year high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

