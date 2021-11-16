IMV (TSE:IMV) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$1.87 on Friday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$153.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

