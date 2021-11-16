Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

