Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.89 ($50.46).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

