ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.18 ($15.51).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.