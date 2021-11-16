Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 15,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,184. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

