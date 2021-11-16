Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,343,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inovalon by 1,578.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Inovalon by 3,006.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 290,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

