Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

